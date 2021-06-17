Diana Ross Announces First New Album in 15 Years, Shares New Song “Thank You”

News

Music legend Diana Ross has announced her first new album in 15 years, Thank You, and shared its title track. She’s also shared a trailer for the album. Thank You is due out September 10 via Decca. Check out “Thank You” and the trailer below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the cover art.

Ross’ last studio album was 2006’s I Love You, which was mainly a covers album apart from one song. Her last album featuring new original songs was Every Day Is a New Day, released way back in the last century, in 1999.

Thank You was recorded in her home studio during the pandemic. It features contributions from the following producers and/or writers: Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray), Troy Miller (Rag and Bone Man, Laura Mvula), Triangle Park (Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West), Spike Stent (U2, Beyonce, Madonna), Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Usher), Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue), Neff-U (Michael Jackson, Dr Dre, Justin Bieber), Freddie Wexler (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Marshmello), Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Disclosure, Clean Bandits), Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande), Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick.

Ross had this to say in a press release: “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. ‘Let Love Lead the Way.’”

Thank You Tracklist:

1. Thank You

2. If the World Just Danced

3. All Is Well

4. In Your Heart

5. Just In Case

6. The Answers Always Love

7. Let’s Do It

8. I Still Believe

9. Count On Me

10. Tomorrow

11. Beautiful Love

12. Time To Call

13. Come Together

