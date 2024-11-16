News

All





Dirty Blonde Unleash New Single “Northern Twang” Plus a captivating new video from the UK duo

Photography by Debbie Ellis

Manchester’s Dirty Blonde, fronted by Ailis MacKay (vocals and guitar) and Hayley Tait (lead guitar), release their new single Northern Twang, a track that blends catchy pop hooks with a satisfying grunge pop crunch. Known for their high-energy live shows across the UK and the critical acclaim of their debut EP, Favourite Record, Dirty Blonde bring a fresh twist to classic rock tropes.

Northern Twang was the first song the duo wrote together, drawing inspiration from early Kings of Leon but trading Southern charm for the grit of the North. The track explores the magnetic pull of obsession, where desire eclipses reason, even when the consequences are clear.

Reflecting on the song, the duo explains, “We wanted to capture that reckless, intoxicating feeling of obsession, but also the moments when you’re fully aware it’s happening and can’t stop yourself from ranting about it! It’s about those early relationships where, even though you know things aren’t right, you convince yourself otherwise because you’re so into the person. It’s all about overlooking red flags just because someone’s fit…”



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.