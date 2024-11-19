News

All





Disgusting Sisters Release Debut Single “Killing It” Out Now Via Speedy Wunderground

Photography by Alfie Bungay

Anglo-French duo Disgusting Sisters mark their arrival with the release of their debut single, “Killing It,” available now through Speedy Wunderground’s renowned Speedy Singles series.

Formed less than a year ago, the siblings bring a sharp, confrontational edge to their music, blending sardonic humor with social commentary. Described by the pair as “Gucci Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Killing It” confronts the pressures of unsolicited advice and judgment with acerbic lyrics and a playful sense of irreverence. The track captures their candid take on navigating life under constant scrutiny, rejecting the platitudes of self-help culture in favor of unapologetic self-determination.

The single has been tested on European stages, with performances at festivals such as Reading & Leeds, Left of the Dial, Pitchfork Paris, and The Great Escape First 50. Reflecting on the track’s meaning, Disgusting Sisters explain, “‘“Killing It’ is a song about owning your own life so completely that even if you chose to wreck it, you’re still in control - because in the end, the personal freedom to live on your own terms is what really matters.”

The accompanying video, inspired by Harmony Korine’s Trash Humpers and Lars von Trier’s The Idiots, was filmed at a scrapyard outside Paris. It shows the duo dismantling a car, a symbolic act of destruction and creation that complements the track’s defiant spirit.



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.