Djo (aka Joe Keery) Shares New Song “Potion” The Crux Due Out This Friday via AWAL; Keery Also Stars in Stranger Things

Photography by CJ Harvey

Djo (aka actor Joe Keery from Stranger Things, Fargo, and Free Guy) is releasing a new album, The Crux, this Friday via AWAL. Now he has shared its third single, “Potion.” Listen below, followed by Djo’s upcoming tour dates.

“’Potion’ is like your favorite pair of blue jeans,” says Keery in a press release. “I’d been working on Travis picking when I wrote this song, so it’s kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby.”

Previously Djo shared its lead single, “Basic Being Basic,” via a lyric video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Delete Ya,” which also made it on Songs of the Week.

The Crux is the follow-up to 2022’s DECIDE and his 2019-released debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY. Keery was previously a part of the Chicago psych rock band Post Animal, which will be joining Djo on tour.

Keery co-produced The Crux with his long-time collaborator Adam Thein. While his previous albums were synth-based bedroom recordings, the new one was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City and is more influenced by late ’60s and early ’70s pop.

The press release explains the album in more detail and how it ties into the front and back cover artwork: “Although the songs are rich with specificity, the album plays like a movie soundtrack, where the listener can easily align with a character, situation, or emotion. And this is, in part, how Keery frames the album’s concept through its art—a collaboration with Neil Krug—as a hotel where all of its guests are transient, and at a spiritual or emotional crossroads.”

Keery has played Steve Harrington on Stranger Things since its first episode. The fifth and final season is expected this year on Netflix. He also played Deputy Gator Tillman in the fifth season of Fargo and Walter “Keys” McKey in the 2021 sci-fi/action/comedy Free Guy (also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer). He also plays Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus in the experimental musical biopic concert film Pavements, which premiered at the Venice film festival last year.

Djo: Back On You Tour Dates:

*All North American, UK and EU tour dates w/ Post Animal

April 03 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT

April 04 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT

April 05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall **SOLD OUT

April 07 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum *LOW TICKET WARNING

April 08 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre **SOLD OUT

April 10 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater **SOLD OUT

April 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 15 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater Pomona **SOLD OUT

April 16 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound at Del Mar **SOLD OUT

April 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **SOLD OUT

April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex **SOLD OUT

April 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **SOLD OUT

April 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee **SOLD OUT

April 26 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre **SOLD OUT

April 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre **SOLD OUT

April 29 - Toronto, ON - History **SOLD OUT

May 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **SOLD OUT

May 02 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner **SOLD OUT

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall **SOLD OUT

May 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

May 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

May 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

June 01 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia **SOLD OUT

June 02 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT

June 03 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse **SOLD OUT

June 05 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 06 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 07 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 15 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival

June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk ***SOLD OUT

June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys **SOLD OUT

June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 20 - Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

June 21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival

June 23 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre **SOLD OUT

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso **SOLD OUT

June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso **SOLD OUT

June 27 - Cardiff, Wales - Blackweir Fields (w/ Noah Kahan)

June 29 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

July 01 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park (w/ Noah Kahan)

August 01 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

September 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival

