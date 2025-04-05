News

Doves’ Debut Album “Lost Souls” Came Out 25 Years Ago Today Stream It Here and Revisit Our Coverage of the Album

Lost Souls, the debut album by Manchester-based trio Doves, came out 25 years ago today, on April 3, 2000. We interviewed the band about the album in the very first issue of Under the Radar in 2001 and then in our 20th Anniversary Issue in 2021 our writer Lily Moayeri re-interviewed the band about Lost Souls as part of our First Issue Revisited series. Read Lily’s article here (it includes an excerpt from our first issue article on Doves). Stream Lost Souls below. Also below are various B-sides (including the Lost Sides B-sides collection), music videos, TV performances, and alternate versions.

Doves in Los Angeles in 2002 (Photo by Wendy Lynch Redfern for Under the Radar)

Doves are Jimi Goodwin (lead vocals, bass) and brothers Andy Williams (drums, vocals) and Jez Williams (guitar, vocals). They released a new album, Constellations For the Lonely, in February via EMI North. Constellations For the Lonely is the band’s sixth album and follows 2020’s The Universal Want, which was their first album in 11 years after an eight-year hiatus.

Pick up our new print issue (Issue 74) to read Dom Gourlay’s new interview with the band on Constellations For the Lonely.

Read our interview with Doves on The Universal Want.

