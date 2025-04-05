Doves’ Debut Album “Lost Souls” Came Out 25 Years Ago Today
Stream It Here and Revisit Our Coverage of the Album
Apr 03, 2025
Lost Souls, the debut album by Manchester-based trio Doves, came out 25 years ago today, on April 3, 2000. We interviewed the band about the album in the very first issue of Under the Radar in 2001 and then in our 20th Anniversary Issue in 2021 our writer Lily Moayeri re-interviewed the band about Lost Souls as part of our First Issue Revisited series. Read Lily’s article here (it includes an excerpt from our first issue article on Doves). Stream Lost Souls below. Also below are various B-sides (including the Lost Sides B-sides collection), music videos, TV performances, and alternate versions.
Doves are Jimi Goodwin (lead vocals, bass) and brothers Andy Williams (drums, vocals) and Jez Williams (guitar, vocals). They released a new album, Constellations For the Lonely, in February via EMI North. Constellations For the Lonely is the band’s sixth album and follows 2020’s The Universal Want, which was their first album in 11 years after an eight-year hiatus.
Pick up our new print issue (Issue 74) to read Dom Gourlay’s new interview with the band on Constellations For the Lonely.
Read our interview with Doves on The Universal Want.
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #74
Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange
Most Recent
- 16 Best Songs of the Week: Wet Leg; Destroyer; Emma-Jean Thackray; Black Country, New Road; and More (News) —
- Digital Cover Story: Black Country, New Road on “Forever Howlong” (Interview) —
- The Best Albums of March 2025 – Stream Them All Here (News) —
- A Working Man (Review) —
- The Zeros @ TV Eye, Ridgewood, New York, March 29, 2025 (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.