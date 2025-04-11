News

All





Doves Share New Record Store Day Song “Lean Into the Wind” Constellations For the Lonely Out Now via EMI North

Manchester-based trio Doves released a new album, Constellations For the Lonely, in February via EMI North. Now they have shared “Lean Into the Wind,” a brand new song that was also recorded during the sessions for the album. It will be released as a limited edition 10-inch single this weekend for Record Store Day, with “Cally” on the other side. Listen to “Lean Into the Wind” below.

Doves is Jimi Goodwin (lead vocals, bass) and brothers Andy Williams (drums, vocals) and Jez Williams (guitar, vocals).

Goodwin had this to say about the new single in a press release: “It’s all there in the lyrics, it’s about addiction. It’s drawn from a situation I was in at the time and, although I am inspired more by making songs about characters, this literally happened to me. Going to someone’s house, trying something and it consuming you within days. I am not ashamed of it; it’s a story of what can happen and it’s not uncommon. It happens to people every day, hopefully it’s a cautionary tale.”

Andy Williams adds: “Jimi took the song away and came back with the first verse. There was just instant recognition that it was about some of the stuff he must have been going through. Ultimately, it had real authenticity to it, just like everything he does. In writing the second verse, all I could do was imagine what he’d been through and what he’d been feeling. Hopefully it’s a song that resonates.”

Doves are interviewed about Constellations For the Lonely in our current print issue (Issue 74).

Previously Doves shared the album’s first single, “Renegade,” via a music video. “Renegade” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Cold Dreaming,” via a music video. “Cold Dreaming” also landed on Songs of the Week. Its third single, “Saint Teresa,” also landed on Songs of the Week. Its fourth single, “A Drop in the Ocean,” was again one of our Songs of the Week.

Constellations For the Lonely is the band’s sixth album and follows 2020’s The Universal Want, which was their first album in 11 years after an eight-year hiatus. The band launched writing and recording sessions for the new album as early as 2020.

The band wrote, recorded, and produced the album in Greater Manchester, North Wales, and Cheshire. Long-term collaborator Dan Austin contributed additional production. Constellations For the Lonely finds Goodwin taking a bit of a step back, with him contributing in the studio, but not touring the record. The Williams brothers will be sharing lead vocals live.

Doves have released five albums: 2000’s Lost Souls, 2002’s The Last Broadcast, 2005’s Some Cities, 2009’s Kingdom of Rust, and 2020’s The Universal Want. Lost Souls just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Read our interview with Doves on The Universal Want.

We go way back with Doves, they were interviewed about Lost Souls in our very first print issue in 2001 and we have covered every album since.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.