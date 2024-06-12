News

Dr. Dog Share Video New Song “Love Struck” (Featuring M. Ward) First Album in Six Years, Dr. Dog Due July 19

Photography by Wyndham Garnett

Dr. Dog have shared their new single, “Love Struck,” with backing vocals by M. Ward. The track is from their self-titled album and first album in six years, Dr. Dog, due on July 19. Watch the song’s video below. Also find Dr. Dog’s live dates below.

The release of “Love Struck” follows “Tell Your Friends,” “Talk Is Cheap,” and “Still Can’t Believe” off of Dr. Dog’s forthcoming album. Dr. Dog is made up of Toby Leaman (bassist/singer), Scott McMicken (guitarist/singer), Frank McElroy (rhythm guitarist), Zach Miller (keyboardist), and Eric Slick (drummer). The five members have been making music for more than two decades.



“‘Love Struck’ was written very quickly because I’m in love,” McMicken explains in a press release. “One thing I wanted us to explore with this record was the idea of leaving more space in the music. As a rock band we’ve tended to focus on constantly ramping up the tension, but it felt

good to bring a more fluid feel to a song like ‘Love Struck.’”

McMicken had this to say about the Dr. Dog: “For this record there was an emphasis on creating something very soulful and live-feeling, which meant starting with all of us looking each other in the eye and connecting to the music. The idea was, ‘Let’s be loose, let’s not overthink.’ The

more you can let go of that fear of being imperfect, the more you open yourself up to deeper expression.”

Dr. Dog Tour Dates:

07/11 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

07/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

07/17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

07/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT) +

^ w/ Kevin Morby & The Teeth

+ w/ Fruit Bats

