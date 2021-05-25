Dry Cleaning Announce New Tour Dates in America, the UK, and Europe
May 24, 2021
Photography by Steve Gullick
London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have announced a slew of new tour dates. They include some American shows in November and concerts across Europe and the UK in early 2022. It’ll mark the band’s first time ever performing in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Chicago. Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 28) at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.
Dry Cleaning released their debut album, New Long Leg, in April via 4AD (stream it below).
Read our review of the album here.
To read our interview with the band on New Long Leg, pick up our current print issue (Issue 68).
Frontwoman Caroline Shaw spoke about the album in a previous press release: “The title is ambiguous; a new long leg could be an expensive present or a growth or a table repair. It’s not just sheer pent-up energy all the time in the way that the first two EPs were. I feel more confident with leaving gaps.”
The band also features Tom Dowse (guitar), Lewis Maynard (bass), and Nick Buxton (drums). John Parish produced the album, which was recorded at Rockfield Studios in the Welsh countryside.
Our writer Dom Gourlay had this to say about New Long Leg in this excerpt from his review: “The quartet make music that’s incomparable with anyone else either past or present. Sure, there are influences ranging from post-punk to psychedelic noise and everything in between, all held together by Shaw’s unmistakable, deadpan spoken delivery. Poetry in motion but of the sort that’s obtuse, disparate, insatiably engaging, and, at times, wildly amusing.”
Previously released singles from New Long Leg are “Scratchcard Lanyard” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Strong Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Unsmart Lady” (also on our Songs of the Week list).
In March, 4AD shared a Dry Cleaning cover of Grimes’ “Oblivion” for their compilation Bills & Aches & Blues.
In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.
Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:
Wed. Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
Thu. Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Chapel
Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad
Sun. Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Wed. Nov. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *
Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope *
Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *
Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *
Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *
Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum *
Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz *
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *
Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory - SOLD OUT %
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade) - SOLD OUT %
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %
Sub. Feb. 20, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT %
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX %
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %
Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms %
Tue. March 1, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %
Wed. March 2, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 %
Thu. March 3, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %
*= w/ Maria Somerville
%= w/ PVA
