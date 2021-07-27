News

Dry Cleaning Share Two New Songs: "Bug Eggs" and "Tony Speaks" New Long Leg Out Now via 4AD





London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have shared two new songs, “Bug Eggs” and “Tony Speaks.” The double A-side single follows their debut album, New Long Leg, released in April via 4AD and the songs were recorded during the same sessions for the album and previously appeared as bonus tracks on the extended Japanese version of the album. Check them out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Singer Florence Shaw had this to say in a press release: “‘Bug Eggs’ is about the confidence that comes with age, fragility and sexual desire. The lyrics to ‘Tony Speaks!’ were written days after the Conservative party won the December 2019 UK election. I was thinking about climate change, environmental catastrophes, and political campaigning.”

Read our review of New Long Leg here.

To read our interview with the band on New Long Leg, pick up our current print issue (Issue 68).

Shaw spoke about the album in a previous press release: “The title is ambiguous; a new long leg could be an expensive present or a growth or a table repair. It’s not just sheer pent-up energy all the time in the way that the first two EPs were. I feel more confident with leaving gaps.”

The band also features Tom Dowse (guitar), Lewis Maynard (bass), and Nick Buxton (drums). John Parish produced the album, which was recorded at Rockfield Studios in the Welsh countryside.

Our writer Dom Gourlay had this to say about New Long Leg in this excerpt from his review: “The quartet make music that’s incomparable with anyone else either past or present. Sure, there are influences ranging from post-punk to psychedelic noise and everything in between, all held together by Shaw’s unmistakable, deadpan spoken delivery. Poetry in motion but of the sort that’s obtuse, disparate, insatiably engaging, and, at times, wildly amusing.”

Previously released singles from New Long Leg are “Scratchcard Lanyard” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Strong Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Unsmart Lady” (also on our Songs of the Week list).

In March, 4AD shared a Dry Cleaning cover of Grimes’ “Oblivion” for their compilation Bills & Aches & Blues.

In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:

Wed. Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram - SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Chapel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad - SOLD OUT

Sun. Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile - SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel - SOLD OUT

Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope *

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum *

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz *

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory - SOLD OUT %

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade) - SOLD OUT %

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %

Sub. Feb. 20, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT %

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX %

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %

Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms %

Tue. March 1, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 %

Thu. March 3, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

* = w/ Maria Somerville

% = w/ PVA

