Ducks Ltd. Share Video for New Song “Under the Lonely Moon” (Feat. The Beths) Modern Fiction Due Out October 1 via Carpark





Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. are releasing their debut full-length album, Modern Fiction, on October 1 via Carpark. Now they have shared its third single, “Under the Lonely Moon,” which features backing vocals from labelmates The Beths. It was shared via a video featuring the band in a Hearse in the desert. Ambar Navarro and Max Flick directed the video and they were aiming for the feel of a low to mid budget video from 1985, such as some of the videos by The Cure. Watch it below.

The band features Evan Lewis on lead guitar and Tom McGreevy on vocals and rhythm guitar.

“‘Under The Rolling Moon’ is about trying to be there for a friend who is in a moment of crisis,” says McGreevy in a press release. “Some of the frustration maybe of witnessing someone else’s extremely recognizable self-defeating behavior, but mostly just the feeling of caring for them, knowing they can be ok and hoping that they can find their way to seeing that.”

Previously the band shared its first single, “18 Cigarettes,” via a video for it. “18 Cigarettes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “How Lonely Are You?,” which features labelmates The Beths. “How Lonely Are You?” also landed on our Songs of the Week list.

Modern Fiction follows their Get Bleak EP, which was originally put out in 2019 and given an expanded reissue by Carpark this past May. It included the new song, “As Big As All Outside.”

Producer James Cecil (The Goon Sax, Architecture in Helsinki) put finishing touches on the album and Carpark labelmates The Beths did backing harmonies on three of the album’s songs. “18 Cigarettes” features Eliza Neimi on cello.

