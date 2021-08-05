Duran Duran Share New Song “MORE JOY!” (Feat. CHAI)
FUTURE PAST Due Out October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG
Duran Duran have shared a new song titled “MORE JOY!” It features Japanese punk band CHAI and will be featured on Duran Duran’s upcoming 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST, which comes out on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. Check out the song below.
Keyboardist Nick Rhodes states in a press release regarding the new song: “The song ‘MORE JOY!’ was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon and Erol Alkan. It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant ‘more joy’ early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track. We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song. They are so special!!”
Frontman Simon Le Bon adds: “Nick suggested some girlish voices on ‘MORE JOY!’ and I knew exactly where to find them—CHAI, post-modern, all-girl Japanese punk band, whose energy and pure sense of fun might actually blow your ears off! We are honored to have them sprinkle their pink neon magic spikey dust onto our song. Now it’s ‘MORE JOY!’ (feat. CHAI). CHAI—beloved forever!”
CHAI also speak about the collaboration: “We are full of joy! When Duran Duran asked us to join their new song, we listened to it and thought ‘this is lively, rock, cool and fun,’ and we danced! We added our voices to their rock sound, making it even more ‘MORE JOY!’ Because we are MORE JOY. Thank you Duran Duran!”
Duran Duran features Le Bon and Rhodes in addition to John Taylor and Roger Taylor. Upon announcement of FUTURE PAST, the band shared the song “INVISIBLE” (feat. Graham Coxon). Their last album was 2015’s Paper Gods.
