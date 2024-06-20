News

Dutch Interior Share Video for New Song “Ecig” Their Debut Single for Fat Possum

Photography by Abigail Reese

The project of lifelong friends, Dutch Interior have released “Ecig,” which happens to be their debut single for Fat Possum. Find both the music video and a live performance video for “Ecig” below. Also below, find Dutch Interior tour dates.

Jack Nugent, Conner Reeves, Davis Stewart, Noah Kurtz, and brothers Shane Barton and Hayden Barton make up Dutch Interior. Most of the group have known one another for their entire lives, residing in LA.

The band had this to say on their new single: “‘Ecig’ was once a quiet, pensive song, before practicing it and failing to stick to an initial recording of the song. At rehearsal one day, Connor began strumming the fuzzy drone that would become the main rhythm guitar part, and in just a single play through, the entire band figured out their parts and all of them stuck. The song’s lyrical content tries to understand the feelings left over from betrayal through images that are dead but linger in a physical form that is difficult or impossible to dispose of: a rusted swing set, dried blood, circling buzzards, or a disposable vape. ‘Ecig’ is an early song of ours that evolved through many phases as we played it live. Being the first synthesis of the noisier aspects of our live set into a studio recording, it is a perfect bridge from our last record into what is coming next.”

Dutch Interior Tour Dates:

Sat. July 13 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 %

Mon. July 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Tue. July 16 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre *

Wed. July 17 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Fri. July 19 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm *

Sat. July 20 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

Sun. July 21 - Miami, FL @ The Ground *

Tue. July 23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

Wed. Aug. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ 4 Star Theater

Fri. Aug. 16 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^

Sun. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

% co-headline w/ Frog + Alena Spanger

* w/ Horse Jumper of Love & DIIV

^ w/ julie

