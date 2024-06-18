News

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New LP and Share Video for New Song “Daylight Commander” Orchestra Hits Due Out September 20 on Upset The Rhythm; Tour Dates with Future Islands

Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat (vocalist Ed Schrader and bassist Delvin Rice) enter their second decade as a band, announcing their fifth LP, Orchestra Hits, and sharing its lead single, “Daylight Commander.” Inviting musical comrader Dylan Going as co-writer/producer, the album is due September 20 on Upset The Rhythm. Below, watch the video for “Daylight Commander” and find the album’s tracklist, and cover art, as well as their upcoming tour dates.

Orchestra Hits follows 2022’s Nightclub Dreaming.

Schrader had this to say of the new track in a press release: “‘Daylight Commander’ is about people with vastly opposing political views living in tight proximity (think grumpy roommates or that cousin with a MAGA hat) and the friction created therein and how most of the things each side fear are just self fulfilling prophecy projected by profit driven talking heads. It also has a comedic slant—like it’s super awkward eating next to someone who thinks you’re toxic sludge and doesn’t mind telling you between servings of mashed potatos…. I went full High School Musical with the vocals. At first it felt almost embarrassing, but I remember reading somewhere that Bowie recommended always floating a little bit above your comfort zone, and that’s what we did here. If ever we had a ‘Shiny Happy People’ moment, I guess this is it.”

Rice had this to say about the new album: “The next album’s always gotta be different from the last one. We’re different people from record to record. So writing authentically to ourselves will always bring our work to a place that we haven’t been to yet.”

Schrader adds: “We’re terrified of turning into AC/DC. We never want to be married to onescene or time or sound. We want to be the Boba Fett of bands—constantly altering the way in which we make records has been pretty key in that process.”

Orchestra Hits Tracklist:

1. Roman Candle

2. Into Knotted Trees

3. IDKS

4. Blue Garden

5. I Turn The Ocean Blue

6. Water Front

7. Daylight Commander

8. Silver

9. Noonday Sun

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Tour Dates:

6/19/24 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA*

6/20/24 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY*

6/21/24 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*

6/23/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC*

6/24/24 – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Raleigh, NC*

6/25/24 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA*

6/27/24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN*

6/28/24 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL*

6/29/24 – Palace Theatre – St Paul, MN*

7/1/24 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI*

7/2/24 – Royal Oak Music Theater – Detroit, MI*

7/4/24 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON*

7/6/24 – MTelus – Montreal, QC*

* = w/ Future Islands

