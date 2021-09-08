News

All





Eddie Vedder Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Long Way” Earthling Due Out via Seattle Surf/Republic, Release Date to Be Announced





Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has announced the release of a new solo album, Earthling, subsequently sharing its lead single, “Long Way.” The song features production from Grammy Award-winner Andrew Watt. Earthling will be out via Seattle Surf/Republic, and a release date has yet to be confirmed. Check out “Long Way” below.

Last year, Vedder shared the songs “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi,” which he premiered at a livestream charity event.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.