 Eddie Vedder Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Long Way” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Eddie Vedder Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Long Way”

Earthling Due Out via Seattle Surf/Republic, Release Date to Be Announced

Sep 08, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has announced the release of a new solo album, Earthling, subsequently sharing its lead single, “Long Way.” The song features production from Grammy Award-winner Andrew Watt. Earthling will be out via Seattle Surf/Republic, and a release date has yet to be confirmed. Check out “Long Way” below.

Last year, Vedder shared the songs “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi,” which he premiered at a livestream charity event.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent