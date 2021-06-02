News

Edinburgh International Festival Announces 2021 Schedule And Line Up Laura Mvula, Damon Albarn and Black Country, New Road among those performing





Edinburgh International Festival has announced its programme for 2021. The world’s leading performing arts festival. Edinburgh International Festival features the finest performers from the worlds of dance, opera, music and theatre. Created in 1947, the International Festival normally serves as an annual cultural exchange every August, for an international audience exceeding 400,000 people per year.

Having cancelled its 2020 event due to safety concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Festival is back this year with an impressive line up that features Laura Mvula, Damon Albarn, Black Country New Road, black midi and The Snuts among a host of others. Taking place from 7 to 29 August, the 2021 International Festival pioneers the return of live performance to Scotland, with outdoor venues and digital programming safely welcoming back artists and audiences. Uniting people through artistic connections for over 70 years, the International Festival promises to continue this tradition in 2021, with a music programme that spans cosmic jazz and art-pop to subversive folk and Celtic traditional sounds.

Laura Mvula

The contemporary music programme takes place in a temporary custom-built outdoor venue in Edinburgh Park, while the University of Edinburgh’s Old College Quad plays host to the trad music offering. Audiences can expect an excellent showcase of Scottish talent as well as diverse international representation across the line-up.

Meanwhile, University of Edinburgh: Celebrating 70 years of the School of Scottish Studies is a special event programmed by the oldest department of its kind in Scotland, with three solo artists sharing their favourite Scots and Gaelic songs at a daytime concert, and four later performances inspired by the material from the School of Scottish Studies Archives.

The full line-up is as follows:-

Anna Meredith

Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Ségal

Black Country, New Road

black midi

Breabach

Caribou

Dàimh

Damon Albarn

Duncan Chisholm

Erland Cooper

Fara

Fatoumata Diawara

Floating Points

Jenna Reid & Harris Playfair

Karine Polwart

Kathryn Joseph

Kinnaris Quintet

Kokoroko

Laura Mvula

Moses Boyd

Nadine Shah

Neu! Reekie!

Richard Dawson

RURA

Siobhan Miller

Sona Jobarteh

The Comet is Coming

The Snuts

The Staves

The Unthanks

Talisk

Tune-Yards

Damon Albarn

General booking opens on Friday 11 June. Information on individual concerts can be found HERE.