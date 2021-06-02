Edinburgh International Festival Announces 2021 Schedule And Line Up
Laura Mvula, Damon Albarn and Black Country, New Road among those performing
Edinburgh International Festival has announced its programme for 2021. The world’s leading performing arts festival. Edinburgh International Festival features the finest performers from the worlds of dance, opera, music and theatre. Created in 1947, the International Festival normally serves as an annual cultural exchange every August, for an international audience exceeding 400,000 people per year.
Having cancelled its 2020 event due to safety concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Festival is back this year with an impressive line up that features Laura Mvula, Damon Albarn, Black Country New Road, black midi and The Snuts among a host of others. Taking place from 7 to 29 August, the 2021 International Festival pioneers the return of live performance to Scotland, with outdoor venues and digital programming safely welcoming back artists and audiences. Uniting people through artistic connections for over 70 years, the International Festival promises to continue this tradition in 2021, with a music programme that spans cosmic jazz and art-pop to subversive folk and Celtic traditional sounds.
The contemporary music programme takes place in a temporary custom-built outdoor venue in Edinburgh Park, while the University of Edinburgh’s Old College Quad plays host to the trad music offering. Audiences can expect an excellent showcase of Scottish talent as well as diverse international representation across the line-up.
Meanwhile, University of Edinburgh: Celebrating 70 years of the School of Scottish Studies is a special event programmed by the oldest department of its kind in Scotland, with three solo artists sharing their favourite Scots and Gaelic songs at a daytime concert, and four later performances inspired by the material from the School of Scottish Studies Archives.
The full line-up is as follows:-
Anna Meredith
Ballaké Sissoko & Vincent Ségal
Black Country, New Road
black midi
Breabach
Caribou
Dàimh
Damon Albarn
Duncan Chisholm
Erland Cooper
Fara
Fatoumata Diawara
Floating Points
Jenna Reid & Harris Playfair
Karine Polwart
Kathryn Joseph
Kinnaris Quintet
Kokoroko
Laura Mvula
Moses Boyd
Nadine Shah
Neu! Reekie!
Richard Dawson
RURA
Siobhan Miller
Sona Jobarteh
The Comet is Coming
The Snuts
The Staves
The Unthanks
Talisk
Tune-Yards
General booking opens on Friday 11 June. Information on individual concerts can be found HERE.
