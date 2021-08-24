News

All





Efterklang Share Video for New Song “Dragonfly” and Announce New North American Tour Dates Windflowers Due Out October 8 via City Slang

Photography by Dennis Morton



Danish trio Efterklang are releasing a new album, Windflowers, on October 8 via City Slang. Now they have shared its second single, “Dragonfly,” via a video for it. They have also announced some new 2022 North American tour dates. Søren Lynggaard Andersen directed the video, which features the band flying kites. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates (most of which are on sale now).

Efterklang consists of Casper Clausen (vocals), Mads Brauer (synths, electronics), and Rasmus Stolberg (bass).

A press release describes the song in more detail: “‘Dragonfly’ explores the ephemeral nature of love. Channeling the album’s motifs of hope and change, it celebrates the idea of love being constantly up in the air, unable to be caught. Singer Casper Clausen has always been fascinated by dragonflies, though they have legs most cannot walk so they are almost constantly in flight, rarely resting. The dragonfly is a metaphor for love as a monumental thing that is difficult to hold in one place, how it cruises around and you never quite know where it is until it lands right in front of you.”

Efterklang’s Rasmus Stolberg had this to say about the video in a press release: “It features the three of us alongside our live-band members Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Bert Cools, Øyunn, and Christian Balvig who all have contributed significantly to the making of our new album. It was Indre who had the idea of featuring kite flying in the video and shortly after we found a box of abandoned white clothes and then it sort of rolled organically from there. We were all on Møn for Efterklang’s Sommertræf (Efterklang’s Summer Summit) and took the afternoon and evening off to fly kites, swim and run around and dance silly and un-choreographed in Danish corn fields. It was a beautiful moment with people we love dearly and I am so thankful it’s been captured so stunning and vibrantly by Søren.”

Previously Efterklang shared the album’s first single, “Living Other Lives,” via a video for it. “Living Other Lives” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Windflowers is the follow-up to 2019’s Altid Sammen, which was their first album in seven years and released via 4AD.

Efterklang North American Tour Dates:

Monday, March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tuesday, March 29 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Thursday, March 31 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church

Friday, April 1- Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Saturday, April 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Tuesday, April 5 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Wednesday, April 6 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Thursday, April 7 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

Friday, April 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.