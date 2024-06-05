News

All





Ela Minus Shares Video for New Song “COMBAT” The Single is Out Now via Domino

Colombian producer and singer Ela Minus have shared a new single, “COMBAT,” accompanied by a video. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

“COMBAT” is the latest release since her 2020 debut album, acts of rebellion, and 2022’s collaborative EP with DJ Python.

Previously known for her electronic sound, Minus creates a new identity for herself using acoustic instruments for the first time. A press release says “with celestial synths and seraphic woodwinds evoking both classic techno and New Age Revivalism, ‘COMBAT’ feels like a symphony of one.”Minus had this to say about the origins of her new single: “The foundation of ‘COMBAT’ comes from a recorded performance I did a few years ago. It was then that I improvised the chord progression that became the soul of the song. Jesse Scheinin did a beautiful performance of the woodwinds I wrote for it.” Minus elaborates, “It’s about the intensity of feelings and emotions that it hopefully evokes. You come out the other end of the struggle stronger. I hope the music speaks for itself.”

Read the extended version of our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Ela Minus.

Ela Minus Tour Dates

Sat. June 8 - Bude, Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes *

Fri. June 14 - Barcelona, ES @ Sónar

Fri, June 28 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall *

Sat. Aug. 10 - London, UK - Four Tet All Dayer (DJ Set)

Thu. Aug. 22 - Montreal, QC @ MUTEK Montreal

* supporting Underworld



Subscribe to Under the Radar‘s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.