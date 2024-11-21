News

All





Ela Minus Shares Video for New Song “UPWARDS” and Announces New Tour Dates DIA Due Out January 17, 2025 via Domino

Photography by ​​Fabrizio Colque



Colombian artist Ela Minus is releasing a new album, DIA, on January 17, 2025, via Domino. Now she has shared another song from it, “UPWARDS,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Check out the new single below, followed by the tour dates.

In a press release, Minus says “UPWARDS” is a song for “safeguarding yourself, your body, and your soul.”

Previously Ela Minus shared the album’s lead single, “BROKEN,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also includes “COMBAT,” a new song she shared in June.

DIA follows her acclaimed 2020 debut album, acts of rebellion, and 2022’s collaborative EP with DJ Python.

Read the extended version of our 2021 print interview with Ela Minus.

Ela Minus Tour Dates:

Sat. Dec. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green (OPIA)

Fri. Jan. 17 - Bogotá, CO @ Homecoming Release Day Show - To Be Revealed!

Sat. Feb. 1 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse ^

Mon. Feb. 3 - Paris, FR @ Zenith *

Tue. Feb. 4 - Luxembourg, LX @ Rockhal *

Wed. Feb. 5 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli *

Thu. Feb. 6 - London, UK @ Roundhouse *

Fri. Feb. 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse *

Sat. Feb. 8 - London, UK @ Roundhouse *

Sun. Feb. 9 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy *

Mon. Feb. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon *

Tue. Feb. 11 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

Wed. Feb. 12 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

Fri. Feb. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Velodrom *

Sat. Feb. 15 - Barcelona, ES @ Astin (Nitsa)

Thu. Feb. 20 - London, UK @ Oslo

Fri. Mar. 7 - Moyston, AU @ Pitch Music & Arts

Sat. Mar. 8 - Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains XVII

Sun. Mar. 9 - Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide

Sat. Mar. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Wed. Mar. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

Fri. Mar. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Thu. Mar. 27 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla

Sun. Mar. 30 - Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic

* = supporting Caribou (Live)

^ = supporting Floating Points (DJ Set)

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.