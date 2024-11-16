News

All





Elbow Share Video New Single “Adriana Again” The First Taste of a New EP

Photography by Athena Caramitsos

Elbow released a new album, AUDIO VERTIGO, in March via Polydor/Geffen. Now they are back with a brand new single, “Adrianna Again,” which is said to be from a yet to be officially announced new EP due out next year. The single is accompanied by a cheeky music video, as it features a completely different band performing the song. The band in question is Novacane, who are a new band also from Manchester. Check out the video below.

(Note: Yes, we’re aware this song was released last week, but in the aftermath of the election results we missed it, so we’re posting it now.)

Stream AUDIO VERTIGO here.

Read our review of AUDIO VERTIGO.

Read our interview with Elbow’s Guy Garvey on AUDIO VERTIGO.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Lovers’ Leap,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed the song on the British chat show The Graham Norton Show. The band also shared a video for “Lovers’ Leap.” Then Elbow released its second single, “Balu,” via a music video. “Balu” once again topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its third single, “Good Blood Mexico City,” which also made it on Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the album’s opening track, “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself For Years,” which again was one of our Songs of the Week.

Many of the songs on AUDIO VERTIGO were born of Elbow’s members working in smaller groups, before the whole band finished the songs.

AUDIO VERTIGO is the follow-up to 2021’s Flying Dream 1 and in contrast to that more intimate sounding album, the new record embraces a more varied and rhythmically diverse musical landscape, or as Garvey puts it, “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garagey rooms.”

The band recorded the album throughout 2023 at the members’ individual studios, Migration Studios in Gloucestershire, and at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios in Salford (in Greater Manchester).

Elbow’s album before last was 2019’s Giants of All Sizes (read our rave review of the album).

Read our interview with Elbow’s Guy Garvey on 2017’s Little Fictions.

Also read our 2014 print article on Elbow and our 2014 web-exclusive interview with Garvey on his favorite cities. Plus read our 2016 The End interview with Garvey on endings and death.

Garvey was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.