Ellis Tackles the Afterlife in the Video for New Song “hell” (Feat. Chastity)

Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) is releasing a new EP, nothing is sacred anymore, tomorrow. Now she has shared another new song from it, “hell,” via a video for it. The song and video both feature Chastity (aka Brandon Williams, who is also Siggelkow’s real life romantic partner). “I’ve seen hell and I’m not afraid to die,” Siggelkow defiantly sings. Andy Friesen and Mike Adhihetty directed the video, which features the two singers burying something near a church. Watch it below.

“What happens to us when we die?” Siggelkow asks in a press release. “Obviously I don’t know for sure but I think the concept of hell in a traditional sense is very strange. Thinking about it as a place that exists in the afterlife feels like it discounts all the real and shitty things that people endure in this lifetime. Hell exists on earth, we see it all the time. I like to think that death isn’t the gateway to hell, it’s some kind of freedom from it.”

Previously Ellis shared a video for the EP’s first single, “hospital.” Then she shared its second single, “what if love isn’t enough.”

Nothing is sacred anymore follows her debut album, Born Again, released in April 2020 via Fat Possum.

In 2020 Siggelkow was meant to be touring in support of her well-received debut album, but COVID-19 put a stop to that. Instead she worked on new music. “I have a lot of difficulty feeling grounded at the best of times, and it had been feeling like the floor was falling out from under me,” Siggelkow said in a previous press release. “Making these songs was something I felt like I could have control over—they gave me somewhere to stand.”

Siggelkow co-produced the EP with Charlie Spencer and is self-releasing it.

“I was very intentional throughout my process in a way I hadn’t been able to be before, especially in choosing who to work with, and this unlocked some of the most special collaborative experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Siggelkow explained.

