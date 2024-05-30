News

Emma Anderson (Formerly of Lush) Shares New Reworked Track “For a Moment (deary Dub Mix)” Pearlies Out Now via Sonic Cathedral

Photography by Jeff Pitcher

Emma Anderson, the co-founder of shoegaze icons Lush, released her acclaimed debut solo album, Pearlies, last October via Sonic Cathedral. Now she has shared a new single, “For a Moment (deary Dub Mix),” which is a rework of the Pearlies track by lablemates deary. Listen below. Also below is “Inter Light (MEMORIALS Mix),” another rework Anderson shared in April.

Deary, a dream-pop duo, released their self-titled debut EP last year. Read our 2023 interview with deary.

Previously Anderson shared Pearlies’s first single, “Bend the Round,” via a music video. “Bend the Round” made a special Songs of the Week playlist. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Clusters,” via a music video. “Clusters” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s third single, “The Presence,” via a lyric video, and it was again one of our Songs of the Week. Pearlies was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023.

James Chapman (aka Mute Records artist Maps) produced Pearlies, which features some additional guitar contributions from Suede’s Richard Oakes.

Read our interview with Anderson on Pearlies.

In April, Lush and 4AD also teamed up with The Criterion Channel to release A Far From Home Movie, a new short documentary film on the band based on Super-8 footage filmed by bassist Philip King during their tours from 1992 to 1996.

Check out our interview with Lush on their 1994 album Split.

