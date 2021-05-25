Emmit Fenn Debuts New Video For “Light That Shines Through”

News

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Emmit Fenn returned last week with the video for his latest single “Light That Shines Through.” Since debuting in 2017 with his full-length record, Prologue, Fenn has amassed quite a production record, producing for Billie Eilish and Vic Mensa. Simultaneously, he has also been releasing a steady stream of singles, culminating in his newly released sophomore record, Far From Here.

As Fenn describes, “The main theme of this album is finding hope in vulnerability. With this album, I wanted to be completely open about my past on a very intimate level and show how I’ve grown from it.” That vulnerability is on heart-rending display with “Light that Shines Through,” as Fenn presents his innermost fears to his loved ones, reflecting on loss, love, and forgiveness. He plaintively asks on the refrain, “Who’s gonna save me now?” offering no answers as the track builds into a widescreen cinematic mix of indie, pop, and electronica music.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video is an equally cinematic beauty, slowly unfurling its narrative and gorgeous visuals in reverse. Fenn says, “I’m so proud of this music video. Probably my favorite song on the record and I can’t imagine a better video to go with it. HUGE thank you to Duncan Joiner for being a part of the video, it wouldn’t be the same without you. Also thank you to Conner Bell for directing and coming up with this beautiful concept for the video and to the whole team who brought it all together.” Check out the song and video below and stream Far From Here, out now.

