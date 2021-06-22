 Exclusive: Watch Christopher Lloyd Kick Butt in this Behind-the-Scenes Clip from "Nobody" | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021  
Exclusive: Watch Christopher Lloyd Kick Butt in this Behind-the-Scenes Clip from “Nobody”

"Nobody" releases today on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Jun 22, 2021


Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing their new action thriller, Nobody, today on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The release comes packed with additional bonus content, including breakdowns of each of the movie’s fight sequences.

The Certified Fresh action film stars Bob Odenkirk as an everyday, underappreciated father who turns unstoppable vigilante when criminals make the mistake of messing with his family. Directed by Hardcore Henry‘s Ilya Naishuller and scripted by John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad, the film co-stars RZA, Connie Nielsen, and Christopher Lloyd.

We’re pumped to premiere this exclusive clip pulled from the release’s bonus features. In it, stunt coordinator and second unit director Greg Rementer walks viewers through several of the decisions that went into designing the movie’s “tool and die fight” finale, and provides some particularly interesting insight into how they handled screen icon Christopher Lloyd’s character here.

For more information about Nobody, head on over to Universal’s homepage for the movie.

You can watch the trailer for the film below.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

