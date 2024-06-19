News

Ezra Collective Announce New Album and Share New Single “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” Dance, No One’s Watching Due Out September 27 on Partisan

Photography by YOUT

London-based jazz band Ezra Collective have announced a new album Dance, No One’s Watching, and shared a new song from it, “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing,” which features Yazmin Lacey. The album is due out on September 27 on Partisan. Find the euphoric Tajana Tokyo-directed video for “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective had this to say about their third studio album and new single in a press release: “Myself, Ife, and TJ all grew up in church, and it played a massive role in how we view the purpose of dancing. Dancing is bigger than just the club space. Dancing is a community thing, dancing is a spiritual thing, and ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is like a window into that element of Ezra Collective for the five of us. There’s a story in the Bible that talks about ‘David dancing before the Lord,’ and that’s always been something that has inspired me. So, ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is meant to look at dancing in a more spiritual capacity, like it’s our God-given ability to shake away the badness of life and dance instead.”

Dance, No One’s Watching Tracklist:

01 Intro

02 The Herald

03 Palm Wine

04 God Gave Me Feet for Dancing [ft. Yazmin Lacey]

05 Ajala

06 The Traveller

07 N29

08 No One’s Watching Me [ft. Olivia Dean]

09 Hear My Cry

10 Shaking Body

11 Expensive

12 Streets Is Calling [ft. M.anifest & Moonchild Sanelly]

13 Why I Smile

14 Have Patience

15 Everybody



Ezra Collective Tour Dates:

July 7 - New York, NY - SummerStage (free show)

October 15 - Berlin, DE - Astra

October 16 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

October 18 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

October 19 - Stockholm Vasateatern

October 20 - Oslo, NL - Rockefeller

October 22 - Cologne Gloria

October 24 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

October 26 - Lyon, FR - Transbordeur

October 27 - Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali

October 28 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten

October 30 - Paris, FR - Olympia

October 31 - Lille, FR - Aéronef

November 1 - Brussels, BE - AB

November 6 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

November 7 - Leeds, UK - Project House

November 8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

November 10 - Manchester, UK - Apollo

November 11 - Dublin, UK - Olympia

November 13 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

November 15 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

