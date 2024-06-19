Ezra Collective Announce New Album and Share New Single “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing”
Dance, No One’s Watching Due Out September 27 on Partisan
Jun 18, 2024 Photography by YOUT
London-based jazz band Ezra Collective have announced a new album Dance, No One’s Watching, and shared a new song from it, “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing,” which features Yazmin Lacey. The album is due out on September 27 on Partisan. Find the euphoric Tajana Tokyo-directed video for “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective had this to say about their third studio album and new single in a press release: “Myself, Ife, and TJ all grew up in church, and it played a massive role in how we view the purpose of dancing. Dancing is bigger than just the club space. Dancing is a community thing, dancing is a spiritual thing, and ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is like a window into that element of Ezra Collective for the five of us. There’s a story in the Bible that talks about ‘David dancing before the Lord,’ and that’s always been something that has inspired me. So, ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is meant to look at dancing in a more spiritual capacity, like it’s our God-given ability to shake away the badness of life and dance instead.”
Dance, No One’s Watching Tracklist:
01 Intro
02 The Herald
03 Palm Wine
04 God Gave Me Feet for Dancing [ft. Yazmin Lacey]
05 Ajala
06 The Traveller
07 N29
08 No One’s Watching Me [ft. Olivia Dean]
09 Hear My Cry
10 Shaking Body
11 Expensive
12 Streets Is Calling [ft. M.anifest & Moonchild Sanelly]
13 Why I Smile
14 Have Patience
15 Everybody
Ezra Collective Tour Dates:
July 7 - New York, NY - SummerStage (free show)
October 15 - Berlin, DE - Astra
October 16 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
October 18 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio
October 19 - Stockholm Vasateatern
October 20 - Oslo, NL - Rockefeller
October 22 - Cologne Gloria
October 24 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
October 26 - Lyon, FR - Transbordeur
October 27 - Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali
October 28 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten
October 30 - Paris, FR - Olympia
October 31 - Lille, FR - Aéronef
November 1 - Brussels, BE - AB
November 6 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
November 7 - Leeds, UK - Project House
November 8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
November 10 - Manchester, UK - Apollo
November 11 - Dublin, UK - Olympia
November 13 - Bristol, UK - Beacon
November 15 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
