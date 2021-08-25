News

All





Fantastic Negrito Shares Video for New Song “Rolling Through California” The Song Features Country Singer Miko Marks





Three-time Grammy winning Oakland blues and R&B singer/songwriter Fantastic Negrito (aka Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz) has shared a video for his new song “Rolling Through California.” The song features country singer Miko Marks and is centered around the current climate crisis in California. Fantastic Negrito has partnered with Defy:Disaster, and a portion of proceeds from the song will support firefighters, first responders, and communities impacted by wildfires across North America. Watch the Aerick Neal-directed video for “Rolling Through California” below.

Fantastic Negrito speaks about the new video, which depicts a young firefighter finding refuge on a ranch run by the Oakland Black Cowboy Association, in a press release: “The little fireman feels so alone because he’s looking at a fast changing world of climate change, displaced people and a California fire season that makes the air more toxic to breathe every year. He finds his home in a group that is historically marginalized, overlooked and that’s the Black Cowboys of America who are at home on their farm.”

Listen to our interview with Fantastic Negrito from last year, where we talk with him about his most recent album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.