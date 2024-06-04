News

Fat Dog Share Video for New Song “I am the King” WOOF. Due Out September 6 via Domino

Photography by Pooneh Ghana

South London five-piece Fat Dog are releasing their debut album, WOOF., on September 6 via Domino. Now they have shared its latest single, “I am the King,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Joe Love fronts Fat Dog and the band also features Chris Hughes (keyboards/synths), Ben Harris (bass), Johnny Hutchinson (drums) and Morgan Wallace (keyboards/saxophone).

“It was written in the toilets of the Wetherspoons pub in Forest Hill,” says Love about the song in a press release.

When the album was announced, the band shared its lead single “Running,” via a music video. “Running” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Love produced the album with James Ford and Jimmy Robertson. Influences mentioned in the press release include: Bicep, I.R.O.K, Kamasi Washington, and the Russian experimental EDM group Little Big. WOOF. includes the band’s previously released first two singles, “King of the Slugs” and “All the Same.”

“A lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it,” says Hughes. “Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”

