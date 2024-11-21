News

All





Fat Dog Share Video for New Track “Peace Song” Featuring a Children’s Choir WOOF. Out Now via Domino

Photography by Frank Fieber

South London five-piece Fat Dog released their debut album, WOOF., in September via Domino. Now they have shared a brand new song, “Peace Song,” via a music video. The song features a children’s choir. Watch the video below.

Joe Love fronts Fat Dog and the band also features Chris Hughes (keyboards/synths), Ben Harris (bass), Johnny Hutchinson (drums) and Morgan Wallace (keyboards/saxophone).

When the album was announced, the band shared its lead single “Running,” via a music video. “Running” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its next single, “I am the King,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s next single, “Wither,” was released via a music video inspired by ’90s video games and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Love produced the album with James Ford and Jimmy Robertson. Influences mentioned in the press release include: Bicep, I.R.O.K, Kamasi Washington, and the Russian experimental EDM group Little Big. WOOF. includes the band’s previously released first two singles, “King of the Slugs” and “All the Same.”

“A lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it,” says Hughes. “Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”

Fat Dog Tour Dates:

Thu. Nov. 21 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Nov. 22 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Nov. 29 - Sun. Dec. 1 - Hong Kong, HK @ Cockenflap

Wed. Dec. 4 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

Thu. Feb. 13 - Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR @ UEA

Fri. Feb. 14 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Sat. Feb 15 - Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Feb. 16 - Oxford, UK @ o2 Academy

Wed. Feb. 19 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Thu. Feb. 20 - Southampton, UK @ The 1865

Fri. Feb. 21 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO

Sun. Feb. 23 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Baltic

Wed. Feb. 26 - Newcastle, UK @ The Boiler Shop

Thu. Feb. 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele

Fri. Feb. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Sat. March 1 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Mon. March 2 - Dublin, UK @ Opium

Wed. March 5 - Sun. March 9 - Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival

Thu. March 13 - Athens, GR @ Romantso

Sat. March 15 - Istanbul, TR @ Blind

Thu. April. 3 - Gent, BE @ Wintercircus [SOLD OUT]

Fri. April. 4 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Sat. April. 5 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Sun. April. 6 - Zurich, CH @ Exit

Tue. April. 8 - Munich, DE @ Import Export

Wed. April. 9 - Nürnberg, DE @ Soft Spot

Fri. April. 11 - Mainz, DE @ schon schön

Mon. April. 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. April. 15 - Esch-sur-alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club

Wed. April. 16 - Rotterdam, NL @ Annabel

Thu. April. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

Sat. April. 26 - London, UK @ The Troxy

Wed. May 21 - Sun. May 25 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory

Fri. May 23 - Sun. May 25 - Port Talbot, UK @ In It Together Festival

Sat. May. 24 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park

Sun. Aug. 10 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.