 Fat Dog Share Video for New Track “Peace Song” Featuring a Children’s Choir | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 21st, 2024  
Subscribe

Fat Dog Share Video for New Track “Peace Song” Featuring a Children’s Choir

WOOF. Out Now via Domino

Nov 21, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Frank Fieber

South London five-piece Fat Dog released their debut album, WOOF., in September via Domino. Now they have shared a brand new song, “Peace Song,” via a music video. The song features a children’s choir. Watch the video below.

Joe Love fronts Fat Dog and the band also features Chris Hughes (keyboards/synths), Ben Harris (bass), Johnny Hutchinson (drums) and Morgan Wallace (keyboards/saxophone).

When the album was announced, the band shared its lead single “Running,” via a music video. “Running” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its next single, “I am the King,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s next single, “Wither,” was released via a music video inspired by ’90s video games and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Love produced the album with James Ford and Jimmy Robertson. Influences mentioned in the press release include: Bicep, I.R.O.K, Kamasi Washington, and the Russian experimental EDM group Little Big. WOOF. includes the band’s previously released first two singles, “King of the Slugs” and “All the Same.”

“A lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it,” says Hughes. “Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”

Fat Dog Tour Dates:

Thu. Nov. 21 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Nov. 22 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Nov. 29 - Sun. Dec. 1 - Hong Kong, HK @ Cockenflap
Wed. Dec. 4 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom
Thu. Feb. 13 - Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR @ UEA
Fri. Feb. 14 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Sat. Feb 15 - Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix [SOLD OUT]
Sun. Feb. 16 - Oxford, UK @ o2 Academy
Wed. Feb. 19 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Thu. Feb. 20 - Southampton, UK @ The 1865
Fri. Feb. 21 - Birmingham, UK @ XOYO
Sun. Feb. 23 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Baltic
Wed. Feb. 26 - Newcastle, UK @ The Boiler Shop
Thu. Feb. 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele
Fri. Feb. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Sat. March 1 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Mon. March 2 - Dublin, UK @ Opium
Wed. March 5 - Sun. March 9 - Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival
Thu. March 13 - Athens, GR @ Romantso
Sat. March 15 - Istanbul, TR @ Blind
Thu. April. 3 - Gent, BE @ Wintercircus [SOLD OUT]
Fri. April. 4 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Sat. April. 5 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Sun. April. 6 - Zurich, CH @ Exit
Tue. April. 8 - Munich, DE @ Import Export
Wed. April. 9 - Nürnberg, DE @ Soft Spot
Fri. April. 11 - Mainz, DE @ schon schön
Mon. April. 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. April. 15 - Esch-sur-alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
Wed. April. 16 - Rotterdam, NL @ Annabel
Thu. April. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
Sat. April. 26 - London, UK @ The Troxy
Wed. May 21 - Sun. May 25 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory
Fri. May 23 - Sun. May 25 - Port Talbot, UK @ In It Together Festival
Sat. May. 24 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park
Sun. Aug. 10 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #73

Sep 06, 2024 Issue #73 - Maya Hawke and Nilüfer Yanya

Most Recent