Father John Misty - Stream the New Album + Watch Video for “Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose” Mahashmashana Out Today via Sub Pop

Photography by Bradley J Calder

Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has released a new album, Mahashmashana, today via Sub Pop. Today he has also shared a video for the album’s latest single, “Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose.” Stream the album below, as well as watching the new video. Also below is a visualizer video for the album’s epic nine-minute opening song, title track “Mahashmashana.” Plus we’ve included the video for the previous single, “She Cleans Up” (the video was released a week or so after we originally posted the audio for the song). Below also are Father John Misty’s upcoming tour dates.

When the album was announced Father John Misty shared a new song from it, the near-seven-minute long “Screamland,” via a music video. The song featured Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar and was one of our Songs of the Week. The next single was “She Cleans Up,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

In July Father John Misty announced and released a new best of album, Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl. It included one new song, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All,” which is also featured on Mahashmashana, and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Father John Misty’s last studio album was 2022’s Chloë and The Next 20th Century.

Tillman produced Mahashmashana with Drew Erickson and Jonathan Wilson executive produced the album.

Read our 2017 cover story interview with Father John Misty.

Read our 2017 cover story bonus Q&A with Father John Misty.

<a href="https://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/mahashmashana-2">Mahashmashana by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>

Father John Misty Tour Dates:

February/March 2025 Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 12 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal (FJM Only)

Thu. Feb. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Fri. Feb. 14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

Sat. Feb. 15 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

Mon. Feb. 17 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! *

Tue. Feb. 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

Wed. Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Fri. Feb. 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

Sat. Feb. 22 - Boston, MA - MGM *

Sun. Feb. 23 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center *

Tue. Feb. 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre *

Fri. Feb. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Sat. Mar. 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *



* w/ Destroyer



April 2025 Tour Dates:

Thu. Apr. 03 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene +

Fri. Apr. 04 - Stockholm, SE - Fållan +

Sat. Apr. 05 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhagen Opera House +

Sun. Apr. 06 - Berlin, DE - Huxley’s +

Tue. Apr. 08 - Paris, FR - La Cigale +

Wed. Apr. 09 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique +

Thu. Apr. 10 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg +

Sat. Apr. 12 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall +

Sun. Apr. 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester +

Mon. Apr. 14 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome +

Tue. Apr. 15 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall +



+ w/ Butch Bastard

