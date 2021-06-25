News

Faye Webster – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Her I Know I’m Funny haha Out Now via Secretly Canadian; Also Read Our Review of the Album

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has released her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha, today via Secretly Canadian. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our new interview with Webster about the album (read that here) and yesterday we posted our review of the album (read that here).

I Know I’m Funny haha was recorded in Athens, GA with producer/mixer Drew Vandenberg (Deerhunter, Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi). It features Harold Brown on drums, Bryan Howard on bass, Nic Rosen on keys, and Matt “Pistol” Stoessel on pedal steel.

Before the album’s announcement, Webster shared its songs “Better Distractions” and “In a Good Way.” When the album was announced she then shared a video for its lead single, “Cheers,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s country tinged title track, “I Know I’m Funny haha,” via a video for it. That was followed by one last pre-release single, horn-backed “A Dream With a Baseball Player,” also via a video.

Webster’s previous album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, came out in 2019 on Secretly Canadian.

<a href="https://fayewebster.bandcamp.com/album/i-know-im-funny-haha">I Know I'm Funny haha by Faye Webster</a>

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

09/07/21 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

09/08/21 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

09/09/21 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

09/13/21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

09/14/21 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/21 - 9th Ward - Buffalo, NY

09/17/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

09/18/21 - Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

09/20/21 - Sinclair - Boston, MA

09/21/21 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - New York, NY

09/23/21 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

09/24/21 - Union Stage - Washington D.C.

09/25/21 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

09/27/21 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

09/29/21 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

09/30/21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

02/01/22 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

02/03/22 - Trees - Dallas, TX

02/04/22 - The Parish - Austin, TX

02/05/22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

02/07/22 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

02/08/22 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

02/10/22 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

02/11/22 - The New Parish - San Francisco, CA

02/13/22 - Douglas Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

02/14/22 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

02/15/22 - The Biltmore - Vancouver, BC

02/19/22 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

02/21/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

02/24/22 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON

02/25/22 - Petit Campus - Montreal, QC

03/01/22 - Webster Hall - New York City, NY

