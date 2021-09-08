News

All





Field Music Announce New EP, Share New Song “Someplace Dangerous” Another Shot E.P. Due Out October 15 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Christopher Owens



English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) have announced a new EP, Another Shot E.P., and shared its first single, “Someplace Dangerous.” Another Shot E.P. is due out October 15 via Memphis Industries. Check out “Someplace Dangerous” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Peter Brewis had this to say about “Someplace Dangerous” in a press release: “It’s a story of a change of circumstances and fear of that change. It’s a move to a new place where all the old certainties, of the future and the sense of self, are questioned by a series of seemingly banal domestic images.”

Field Music just released a new album, Flat White Moon, in April via Memphis Industries (stream it here).

Read our recent My Firsts interview with Peter Brewis here.

Flat White Moon included “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. “No Pressure” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Not When You’re In Love,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then the band shared the album’s fourth single, “Do Me a Favour.” The band also launched Field Musicast, a new podcast about the album.

Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.

Another Shot E.P. Tracklist:

1. Someplace Dangerous

2. Endlessly

3. The Unfamiliar Word

4. Things Can Never Be The Same

Field Music UK Tour Dates:

9/23 – Newcastle, The Cluny

9/24 – Middlesbrough, Westgarth Social Club

9/26 – Sunderland, The Peacock

10/07 – Aberdeen, The Tunnels with Galaxians

10/08 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s with Galaxians

10/09 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club with Galaxians

10/14 – Birmingham, Mama Roux’s with Francis Lung

10/15 – Bristol, The Fleece with Francis Lung

10/16 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

10/21 – Brighton, Komedia with Francis Lung

10/22 – London, Electric Ballroom with Francis Lung

10/23 – Manchester, Gorilla with Francis Lung

11/27 – Edinburgh, Great Eastern Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.