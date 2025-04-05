News

Finalists revealed for Glastonbury 2025 Emerging Talent Competition Under the Radar pick Air Drawn Dagger among the 8 finalists chosen

Glastonbury Festival today (Friday 4th April) announced the finalists for their Emerging Talent Competition 2025 , which is supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.

The eight acts - chosen from thousands of entries - includes Sheffield based emo, pop/punk outfit Air Drawn Dagger, who were picked by Under the Radar.

The other finalists are Ari Tsugi, Eli Dayo, Mali Hâf, Nat Oaks, Master Peace, Sarah Meth and Westside Cowboy.

Listen to the playlist on Spotify, or watch on youtube.

This year’s invite-only final will take place on Saturday 26th April in Pilton, Somerset.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will be given a slot on one of the main stages at Glastonbury Festival 2025. They will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level. Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

The eight acts were selected by Glastonbury judges from the longlist of 90 artists which was compiled by 30 of the UK’s most prominent online music writers.