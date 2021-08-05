News

FINNEAS Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “A Concert Six Months From Now” Optimist Due Out October 15 via Interscope/Polydor





FINNEAS has announced the release of his debut album, Optimist, subsequently sharing a video for a new single titled “A Concert Six Months From Now.” Optimist will be out on October 15 via Interscope/Polydor. Watch the Sam Bennett-directed video, filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

In 2020, FINNEAS shared a video for the song “What They’ll Say About Us,” which will be featured on Optimist. Earlier this year, he released the song “American Cliché.”





Optimist Tracklist:

1. A Concert Six Months From Now

2. The Kids Are All Dying

3. Happy Now

4. Only A Lifetime

5. The 90s

6. Love Is Pain

7. Peaches Etude

8. Hurt Locker

9. Medieval

10. Someone Else’s Star

11. Around My Neck

12. What They’ll Say About Us

13. How It Ends

