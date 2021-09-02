FINNEAS Shares Video for New Single “The 90s”
Optimist Due Out October 15 via Interscope
FINNEAS has shared a video for his new single “The 90s.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut studio album Optimist, out October 15 via Interscope. Check out the video, directed by Sam Bennett and choreographed by Monika Felice Smith, below, along with a list of tour dates.
Upon the announcement of Optimist, FINNEAS shared the song “A Concert Six Months From Now.” Last year, he shared the song “What They’ll Say About Us,” which will also be featured on the album. Earlier this year, he released the song “American Cliché.”
FINNEAS 2021 North American Tour Dates:
09/03 – BottleRock Festival – Napa, CA**
09/18 – iHeartRadio Music Festival – Las Vegas, NV**
10/01 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX**
10/08 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX**
10/25 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA
10/27 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
10/28 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA (DATE ADDED)
11/01 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA
11/03 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
11/04 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
11/06 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT
11/08 – Summit – Denver, CO
11/10 – Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL
11/12 – Ohio University – Athens, OH^^
11/13 – Theatre of The Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA
11/14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC (EARLY SHOW ADDED)
11/14 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC
11/16 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY
11/17 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY (DATE ADDED)
11/18 – House of Blues – Boston, MA
11/20 – Théâtre Corona – Montreal, QC
11/21 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON
** Festival Set
^^Rescheduled Date
