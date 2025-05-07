News

All





Fiona Apple Shares New Song “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” Inspired by How the Cash-Bail System Negatively Affects Mothers

Fiona Apple has shared a brand new song, “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home),” about how the cash-bail system negatively affects women and girls, especially Black women. Watch the song’s video below.

Apple had this to say about the song in a press release: “I was a court watcher for over two years. In that time, I took notes on thousands of bond hearings. Time and time again, I listened as people were taken away and put in jail, for no other reason than that they couldn’t afford to buy their way free. It was particularly hard to hear mothers and caretakers get taken away from the people who depend on them. For the past five years, I have been volunteering with the Free Black Mamas DMV bailout, and I have been lucky to be able to witness the stories of women who fought for and won their freedom with the tireless and loving support of the leadership. I hope that this song, and the images shared with me, can help to show what is at stake when someone is kept in pretrial detention. I give this song in friendship and respect to all who have experienced the pain of pretrial detention and to the women of the group’s leadership who have taught me so much and whom I truly love.”

Apple has also launched a new Let Her Go Home website to aid the cause.

Find out more about Free Black Mamas DMV here.

Zealous and Special Operations Studios produced the song’s video.

Apple’s last album was 2020’s widely acclaimed Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

In March, Apple guested on The Waterboys’ song “Letter From An Unknown Girlfriend,” from their album, Life, Death, and Dennis Hopper.

In 2024, Apple appeared on the Iron & Wine song “All in Good Time,” a duet with Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam from his album Light Verse.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.