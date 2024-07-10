News

Floating Points Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “Key103” Cascade is out on September 13 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Genevieve Reeves

Sam Shepherd aka Floating Points has announced a new album, Cascade, and shared its lead single, “Key103.” Cascade is due out on September 13 via Ninja Tune. “Key103” is released with visuals from Akiko Nakayama, a long-time collaborator. Watch it below. Also below, find album details such as cover art, tracklist, and tour dates.

Cascade includes the previous singles “Del Oro” and “Brith4000” and finds Floating Points embracing his electronic core. On creating the album, Shepherd had this to say about the set-up: “I have a studio at home with all the gear I usually use, but I wasn’t there so I had to use my laptop, doing it all on headphones. There’s something about Manchester that keeps coming back to me, and I think it’s partly to do with its record shops. As a kid, my school was around the corner from the Northern Quarter so at lunchtimes, I’d run out of the school gates and skip lunch altogether to go and listen to records. I’m sure I was a total pain in the arse constantly pulling records off the shelves, but it was amazing. I’d be listening to Autechre at Pelican Neck, Dilla at Fat City, David Morales mixes at the Factory Records shop…. It gave me a parallel education in music to what I was being taught at school.”

The lead single, “Key103” is named after “an underground Manchester radio station I’d listen to religiously.” Shepherd accredits the station to have expanded his music sensibilities beyond his academic studies.

Cascade will follow 2021 album release Promises, which was recorded alongside Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Cascade tracklist:

1. Vocoder (Club Mix)

2. Key103

3. Birth4000

4. Del Oro

5. Fast Forward

6. Ocotillo

7. Afflecks Palace

8. Tilt Shift

9. Ablaze

Floating Points Tour Dates:

July 12 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

July 13 - Bilbao, ES @ BBK

July 20 - Istanbul, TR - Babylon Soundgarden Festival (DJ)

July 26 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

August 3 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

August 16 - Wimborne @ We Out Here Festival

August 23 - London @ All Points East

August 24 - Lincoln @ Lost Village Festival

August 31 - Bristol @ Forwards Festival

September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time (DJ)

September 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Boiler Room (DJ)

September 28 - Chicago, IL @ Warm Love Cool Dreams (DJ)

September 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival (DJ)

October 5 - Arcosanti, AZ @ Form (DJ)

October 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

November 16 - Paris, FR @ Le CENTQUATRE-PARIS

November 28 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (1900-2300)

November 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (2330-0400)

