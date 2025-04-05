News

Florist Share New Song “Jellyfish” Jellywish Due Out This Friday via Double Double Whammy

Photography by V Haddad

New York-based quartet Florist are releasing a new album, Jellywish, this Friday via Double Double Whammy. Now they have shared its fourth and final pre-release single, almost title track “Jellyfish.” Listen below.

The band’s Emily Sprague had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Jellyfish’ is presented as an upbeat song with a darker undertone of frantically wondering how doomed we really are, what our lifetimes may bring, and what we can do about it. It marvels at the mysteries of our world while also mourning the destruction of so much of it by the hands of humans. ‘Jellyfish’ draws a connecting line between our very minds and the natural world, attempting to establish an important theme of this song and record which is: rethinking what is normalized so we can be more symbiotic with each other and the Earth. The song ends its musing with a reminder to the listener of our power centers, that we are deserving of happiness and love: ‘destroy the feeling you are not enough.’ This is mirroring an earlier lyric: ‘destroy everything on earth’, which is an observation of how things seem to be, but shouldn’t have to be, and must be challenged.”

Previously the band released the album’s lead single, “Have Heaven,” with an accompanying music video. “Have Heaven” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Gloom Designs,” and announced some new tour dates. Its third single, “Moon, Sea, Devil,” also landed on Songs of the Week.

Jellywish follows the band’s self-titled album from 2022 and 2019’s Emily Alone, which was essentially a solo album from singer/guitarist/principle songwriter Emily Sprague. Florist is Sprague, Jonnie Baker, Rick Spataro, and Felix Walworth.

In a previous press release Sprague said the album is purposely complicated. “It’s a gentle delivery of something that is really chaotic, confusing, and multifaceted,” she explained. “It has this Technicolor that’s inspired by our world and also fantasy elements that we can use to escape our world.”

Or as the press release put it: “On Jellywish, Florist explores life’s big questions without offering silver linings, morals, or definitive answers. Instead, the band asks perhaps the most difficult of questions: Is it possible to break free from our ingrained thought cycles and pedestrian way of life? That, Florist posits, may be the only way to be truly happy, fulfilled, and free.”

