News

All





Florry Share Video for Seven-Minute New Song “First it was a movie, then it was a book” Sounds Like… Due Out May 23 on Dear Life

Photography by Connor Turque

Philadelphia alt-country band Florry are releasing a new album, Sounds Like…, on May 23 on Dear Life. Now they have shared the album’s latest single, the expansive seven-minute long “First it was a movie, then it was a book.” Watch the song’s video below.

Band leader Francie Medosch had this to say about the song and video in a press release: “When the weather was nicer, and when I didn’t really have a job yet last fall, Jon Cox and I would often go into Waterbury, VT to visit a wild thrift store called Bargain Boutique where everything was either 50 cents or $2. One time I found a random VHS in a blank white case and I threw it into my basket. Later on at a dinner party at Trash Mountain, where we live currently, there were a bunch of friends on our couch in the living room so I busted out the VHS TV and the random tape and it turned out to be bull riding. We instantly knew then we had to use it for the ‘Movie’ video cos the vibe was right.

“We shot the rest of the video at our very own Johnny Brendas in Philly, forever our favorite place to play anywhere that has venues. It only felt right to have footage of us playing there captured forever in a music video. Kurt Vile is somewhere in there too, I was reteaching him Passenger Side and Beast of Burden in the green room for our encore. We’ve been playing there since our conception as a band, and since then we’ve played it almost 15 times or so. Shout out to JB’s, their staff is amazing, the green room hummus platter is amazing, the tea is amazing, great sound, great crowds, great lights, great everything.”

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.