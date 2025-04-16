News

Fontaines D.C. Share New Song “Before You I Just Forget” and Release Deluxe Edition of Last Album Romance (Deluxe Edition) Out Now via XL

Irish five-piece Fontaines D.C. have released a new song “Before You I Just Forget.” It is part of the deluxe edition of their 2024 album, Romance, which was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2024 list. The deluxe edition of Romance has also been released. Stream it below, along with “Before You I Just Forget.”

The deluxe edition also includes “It’s Amazing to Be Young,” which the band shared in February and was one of our Songs of the Week. There’s also a stripped back version of the album’s “Starburster” and melds into a cover of David Lynch’s “In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song),” from the soundtrack of Lynch’s 1977 film Eraserhead.

In a press release, the band’s Conor Curley had this to say about the new single, which was produced by James Ford: “‘Before You I Just Forget’ is a song that started with a vision of this really blown out sound, something that heaved and shifted with new details, becoming apparent every time you would listen. Like never being able to step in the same river twice, the song morphs and changes, finishing with an incredible string part by Grian [Chatten].”

“Before You I Just Forget” was originally released as a B-side on the “It’s Amazing to Be Young” 7-inch single.

Fontaines D.C. features Grian Chatten (vocals), Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan (bass), and Tom Coll (drums).

Fontaines D.C. were interviewed about Romance in our previous print issue (Issue 73). Check out our in-depth interview and photo shoot with the band by buying the issue directly from us.

Previously the band shared Romance’s first single, “Starburster,” via a music video. “Starburster” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “Favourite,” via a self-directed video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single, “Here’s the Thing,” was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its fourth single, “In the Modern World,” via a music video. It also landed on Songs of the Week.

They also performed “Starburster” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Romance is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2022’s acclaimed Skinty Fia (which was #1 on both the UK and Irish album charts), 2020’s Grammy-nominated A Hero’s Death, and 2019’s Mercury Prize-nominated Dogrel. It finds them working with producer James Ford for the first time.

The band was formed in Dublin but is now based in London. Ideas for the new album started to form while they were touring the U.S. and Mexico with Arctic Monkeys. Then the band members went their separate ways for a while, before reconvening for a three weeks of pre-production in a North London studio and one month of recording in a chateau near Paris.

In 2023 Chatten released his debut solo album, Chaos For the Fly. Read our interview with him about it here.

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:

17 April - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)

18 April - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

19 April - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

21 April - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

22 April - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

24 April - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

25 April - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) (SOLD OUT)

26 April - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

28 April - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

29 April - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

30 April - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

2 May - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

3 May - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

4 May - Columbus, OH – Kemba Live (SOLD OUT)

6 May - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue (SOLD OUT)

7 May - Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

8 May - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10 May - Washington, DC - The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

11 May - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa (SOLD OUT)

13 May - Albany, NY - Empire Live (SOLD OUT)

14 May - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 May - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

7 June – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

9 June - Lyon, France - Nuts de Fourviere (SOLD OUT)

10 June – Arles, France - Theatre Antique (SOLD OUT)

12 June – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound

14 June – Hradec Králové, Czechia – Rock For People

17 June - Bologna, Italy - Sequoie Music Park (SOLD OUT)

17 May - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

18 May - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

