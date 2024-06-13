 FORM Festival Announces Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, and Four Tet on 2024’s Sold Out Lineup | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
FORM Festival Announces Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, and Four Tet on 2024’s Sold Out Lineup

Festival will take place October 4-6 in Arcosanti, Arizona; Lineup also features Jessica Pratt, Floating Points, James Blake, and Thundercat

Jun 12, 2024


The FORM festival returns to Arcosanti, Arizona to celebrate its 10th anniversary this October 4-6. This year will be their first festival since 2019 and sold out immediately after its announcement in March. Lineup highlights include Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, Four Tet, Jessica Pratt, Floating Points, James Blake, and Thundercat. The full lineup is below.

The festival has partnered with sustainability advisor, Hope Solutions, to reduce FORM’s ecological impact and educate festival goers on emission-reducing strategies. Additionally, Arizona for Abortion Access will provide education on the initiative to restore and protect abortion access.

Voting access initiative HEADCOUNT is giving away a pair of tickets to FORM’s sold out festival to fans with proof of voter registration.

FORM 2024 Lineup (in A-Z order) includes:

Aja Monet
Amaro Freitas
Angel Olsen
Barry Can’t Swim
Bonobo
Dylan Brady
Empress Of
Erika De Casier
FCUKERS
Fifi
Floating Points
Four Tet
James Blake
Jamie xx
Jessica Pratt
Julianna Barwick
Julie Byrne
Kevin Morby
Kim Gordon
La Lom
Lonnie Holley
Los Esplifs
Mustafa
Nia Archives
Nick Hakim
Nicole Miglis
Noname
Oneohtrix Point Never
PinkPantheress
Shabaka
Sir Chloe
Skrillex
Team Ezy
Thundercat
Trayer

