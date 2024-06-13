News

All





FORM Festival Announces Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, and Four Tet on 2024’s Sold Out Lineup Festival will take place October 4-6 in Arcosanti, Arizona; Lineup also features Jessica Pratt, Floating Points, James Blake, and Thundercat

The FORM festival returns to Arcosanti, Arizona to celebrate its 10th anniversary this October 4-6. This year will be their first festival since 2019 and sold out immediately after its announcement in March. Lineup highlights include Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, Four Tet, Jessica Pratt, Floating Points, James Blake, and Thundercat. The full lineup is below.

The festival has partnered with sustainability advisor, Hope Solutions, to reduce FORM’s ecological impact and educate festival goers on emission-reducing strategies. Additionally, Arizona for Abortion Access will provide education on the initiative to restore and protect abortion access.

Voting access initiative HEADCOUNT is giving away a pair of tickets to FORM’s sold out festival to fans with proof of voter registration.

FORM 2024 Lineup (in A-Z order) includes:

Aja Monet

Amaro Freitas

Angel Olsen

Barry Can’t Swim

Bonobo

Dylan Brady

Empress Of

Erika De Casier

FCUKERS

Fifi

Floating Points

Four Tet

James Blake

Jamie xx

Jessica Pratt

Julianna Barwick

Julie Byrne

Kevin Morby

Kim Gordon

La Lom

Lonnie Holley

Los Esplifs

Mustafa

Nia Archives

Nick Hakim

Nicole Miglis

Noname

Oneohtrix Point Never

PinkPantheress

Shabaka

Sir Chloe

Skrillex

Team Ezy

Thundercat

Trayer

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.