News

All





Frank Ocean Set to Headline at Coachella 2023 Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott Also Slated for Coachella 2022

Photography by Collier Schorr



Frank Ocean will be headlining Coachella 2023, according to the festival’s co-founder Paul Tollett in an interview for the Los Angeles Times. Ocean was originally slated to headline Coachella 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the festival for that year. The festival’s performers are not typically announced so far in advance, but as is explained in the article by author Steve Appleford, Tollett says “fans deserve some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half.”

Tollett states: “Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.” It was also announced in the article that Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott would headline Coachella 2022 (the two musical acts were set to headline alongside Ocean at Coachella 2020).

Ocean released his most recent album Blonde in 2016, headlining FYF Fest the following year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.