Future Islands Announce Huge 59-Date 2021/2022 Tour of America, Europe, and the UK As Long As You Are Out Now on 4AD

Photography by Devin Yalkin



Future Islands must’ve really missed playing live shows during the pandemic, because they have announced a huge 59-date tour that stretches from September to next April and includes shows in America, Europe, and the UK. They’re dubbing it the Calling Out in Space Tour. Check out all the dates below, followed by a trailer for the tour.

Hinds will support some dates. On a few other shows, Future Islands are supporting Modest Mouse.

The band’s latest album, As Long As You Are, came out back in October of last year on 4AD, and made it to #17 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It features the songs “For Sure,” which features backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes and was one of our Songs of the Week, “Thrill” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), “Moonlight”(which also made our Songs of the Week list), and “Born in a War,” which the band performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Then they shared a video for the album’s “Glada.”

As Long As You Are is the follow-up to 2017’s The Far Field. The band’s core lineup of Samuel T. Herring (vocals), John Gerrit Welmers (keyboards), and William Cashion (bass), has now been officially joined by longtime touring drummer Michael Lowry (who also contributes to the songwriter). The four-piece co-produced the album with engineer Steve Wright, recording it at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

Back in June 2020, Cashion self-released an ambient solo album under his own name entitled Postcard Music. Listen to our Why Not Both podcast interview with Cashion about balancing Future Islands with his ambient music.

Read our 2014 cover story article on Future Islands.

Future Islands Tour Dates:

U.S. 2021 Dates:



Sept 1 - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*

Sept 2 - Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA*

Sept 5 - Bottle Rock Festival, Napa, CA

Sept 7 - Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*

Sept 9 - McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR*

Sept 11 - Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA#

Sept 13 - The Wilma, Missoula, MT*

Sept 16 - Palace Theater, St Paul, MN*

Sept 17 - Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

Sept 18 - Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL*

Sept 20 - Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*

Sept 21 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*

Sept 22 - House of Blues, Boston, MA*

Sept 24 - Governor’s Ball, New York, NY

Sept 26 - The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

Sept 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO#

Sept 29 - Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

Sept 30 - Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK#

Oct 1-3 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 4 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN#

Oct 5 - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH#

Oct 8-10 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 11 - The Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA

Oct 12 - Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Oct 13 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Oct 14 - The Anthem, Washington, DC

* w. HINDS

# w. Modest Mouse



EU/UK 2022 Dates:



Feb 21 - House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland

Feb 23 - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

Feb 24 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Feb 26 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

March 1 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

March 2 - Palladium Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland

March 4 - TonHalle, Munich, Germany

March 5 - Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia

March 6 - Fabrique, Milan, Italy

March 8 - Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

March 9 - La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

March 10 - Camp Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

March 12 - La Paloma, Nimes, France

March 13 - Olympia, Paris, France

March 15 - Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

March 17 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

March 19 - Aeronef, Lille, France

March 20 - De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

March 21 - E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

March 23 - Academy 1, Manchester, England

March 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, England

March 27 - Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

March 28 - Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

March 31 - Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, England

April 1 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland

April 2 - O2 Academy, Glasglow, Scotland

