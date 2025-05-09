News

All





Garbage Share New Song “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty” Let All That We Imagine Be the Light Due Out May 30 on BMG

Photography by Joseph Cultice

1990s alt-rock titans Garbage are releasing a new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, on May 30 via BMG. Now they have shared its second single, “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty.” Listen below.

The band’s frontwoman Shirley Manson had this to say about the song in a press release: “When I was young, I didn’t really notice how things worked. People like to shuffle older women off the lot, because you start to see the chessboard in a way you didn’t when you were younger. When you’re young, you’re wanting to get on with your life, have an adventure, do what you love, and you’re conditioned by the society that you grew up in, so a lot of the time you don’t see what’s going on. Then, as you get older, you start to see how things are stacked up against some of us—not all of us.

“I am outraged by the way the world treats blacks and browns and gays and trans peoples and animals and women. Living in America over the last couple of years, the absolute war on women in America is astounding. All the rights that we felt had been secured are starting to get pushed back into the Middle Ages. It is something that I can no longer tolerate silently. It’s not just infuriating, it’s alarming. It’s frightening.”

Previously Garbage shared the album’s first single, “There’s No Future In Optimism,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Garbage’s lineup remains all four founding members—Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig. The album was produced by the band and longtime engineer Billy Bush and recorded in three main locations: Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles, Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead, and Manson’s bedroom.

Manson had this to say about Let All That We Imagine Be the Light: “This record is about what it means to be alive, and about what it means to face your imminent destruction. It’s hopeful. It’s very tender towards what it means to be a human being. Our flaws and our failures are still beautiful, even though we’re taught that they’re not. This is a tender, thrilling record about the fragility of life.”

Garbage’s last album, No Gods No Masters, was released in 2021 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music.

Read our interview with the band’s Shirley Manson about the album here.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.