Garbage – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Shirley Manson

Garbage have released a new album, No Gods No Masters, today via Stunvolume/Infectious Music. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Wednesday we posted our new interview with the band’s Shirley Manson about the album (read that here).

Garbage previously shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Men Who Rule the World.” Then they shared its second single, “No Gods No Masters,” via a video for it. Its third single was “Wolves,” shared via an animated video.

Manson also spoke about the new album in a previous press release: “This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

No Gods No Masters was produced by Garbage alongside long-time collaborator Billy Bush. The album will also be available in a deluxe CD/digital version, which will feature covers of songs by David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as guest appearances by Screaming Females and Brody Dalle, among others.

The band’s most recent album, Strange Little Birds, came out in 2016 on Stunvolume.

Read our 2015 interview with Garbage’s Shirley Manson on the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

