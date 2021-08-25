News

Geese Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Low Era” Projector Due Out October 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Daniel Topete



Brand new Brooklyn post-punk five-piece Geese have announced their debut album, Projector, and shared a new song from it, “Low Era,” via a video for the single. Projector is due out October 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam (with a physical release on December 3). Check out the Fons Schiedon-directed “Low Era” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Projector includes the band’s auspicious debut single, “Disco,” which came out in June and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list and also garnered acclaim from other outlets.

Geese’s members are recently out of high school. The band wrote, produced, and recorded Projector during their junior and senior years of high school at their home studio (which they call The Nest). Singer Cameron Winter wrote each song, which was then fleshed out by guitarist Gus Green, guitarist Foster Hudson, bassist Dom DiGesu, and drummer Max Bassin. Each song had to be recorded between the end of the school day and 10 p.m., which is when they’d start getting noise complaints from the neighbors. Dan Carey (Squid, black midi, Fontaines D.C.) then mixed Projector.

The band collectively had this to say about “Low Era” in a press release: “We had been trying to get everything to sound super heavy, creepy crawly, and complicated, really because that’s all we knew how to do. Four-on-the-floor songs like ‘Low Era’ had felt a little like poison to us for a while, until we consciously tried to challenge ourselves to write something more danceable. Once we stopped enforcing certain boundaries, it ended up working out without us expecting it to, and even ushered in this psychedelic 3-D element that ends up appearing throughout the album. We like the idea of confusing the listener a little, and trying to make every song a counteraction to the last, pinballing between catchy and complicated, fast and slow. ‘Low Era’ is one end of that spectrum, and ultimately broadened the scope of songs we thought we could make.”

Geese will be performing at some festivals this year, including Shaky Knees and Desert Daze, as well as headlining Elsewhere (Zone 1) in Brooklyn on August 27.

Projector Tracklist:

1. Rain Dance

2. Low Era

3. Fantasies / Survival

4. First World Warrior

5. Disco

6. Projector

7. Exploding House

8. Bottle

9. Opportunity is Knocking

