Geese Share Debut Single “Disco” Song Out Now via Partisan/Play It Again Sam

Photography by Daniel Topete



Geese are a new post-punk five-piece from Brooklyn and they have just released their debut single, “Disco.” It’s also been announced that the band has signed to the labels Partisan and Play It Again Sam. Check out the single below.

The band, who are recently out of high school, collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Disco’ was our first big step forward as a band. It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. ‘Disco’ has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse—and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. ‘Disco’ represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.”

The band are expected to release their debut album later this year and will be performing at some festivals this year, including Shaky Knees and Desert Daze. On July 10 they will play at NYC’s Berlin venue.

