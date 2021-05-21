Georgia Anne Muldrow – Stream the New Album and the “Mufaro’s Garden” Video; Plus Read Our Interview
VWETO III Out Now via FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound
Georgia Anne Muldrow has released a new album, VWETO III, today via FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our in-depth new interview with Muldrow (read that here). Plus, she has shared a new video for the album’s “Mufaro’s Garden.” AnAkA directed the video. Watch it below.
A folktale book called Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters and illustrated by John Steptoe inspired “Mufaro’s Garden.” Muldrow explains in a press release: “There’s a frame in that book that’s so amazing, of Mufaro looking over his garden which joins with the rest of the land, and in the far distance, you can see the historic sight of Great Zimbabwe. I remember as a child spending hours just looking at this picture, wishing I could go there.”
“Mufaro’s Garden” was the album’s first single. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Unforgettable.”
“VWETO III is intended for movement,” says Muldrow in a press release. “It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, Japanese Breakfast, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, POND, CHAI, black midi, Gruff Rhys, John Grant, Mdou Moctar, Sons of Raphael
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Stream the New Album and the “Mufaro’s Garden” Video; Plus Read Our Interview (News) — Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #62 (News) — Weekly Playlist
- CHAI – Stream the New Album and Watch the New “In Pink” Video; Plus Read Our Review and Interview (News) — CHAI, Mndsgn
- Cat Clyde and Jeremie Albino Debut New Album And Video For “What Am I Living For” (News) — Jeremie Albino
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.