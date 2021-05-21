 Georgia Anne Muldrow – Stream the New Album and the “Mufaro’s Garden” Video; Plus Read Our Interview | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 21st, 2021  
Georgia Anne Muldrow – Stream the New Album and the “Mufaro’s Garden” Video; Plus Read Our Interview

VWETO III Out Now via FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound

May 21, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Georgia Anne Muldrow has released a new album, VWETO III, today via FORESEEN/Epistrophik Peach Sound. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our in-depth new interview with Muldrow (read that here). Plus, she has shared a new video for the album’s “Mufaro’s Garden.” AnAkA directed the video. Watch it below.

A folktale book called Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters and illustrated by John Steptoe inspired “Mufaro’s Garden.” Muldrow explains in a press release: “There’s a frame in that book that’s so amazing, of Mufaro looking over his garden which joins with the rest of the land, and in the far distance, you can see the historic sight of Great Zimbabwe. I remember as a child spending hours just looking at this picture, wishing I could go there.”

“Mufaro’s Garden” was the album’s first single. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Unforgettable.”

VWETO III is intended for movement,” says Muldrow in a press release. “It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need. It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”


