Get Together Makes First Announcement For 2025 Event The Sheffield based all-dayer celebrates its 5th anniversary in May

Independent Sheffield festival Get Together have announced their return with a five year anniversary celebration on Saturday 17th May 2025, and have shared the first names to perform at this year’s event.

One of Under the Radar’s favourite events having covered every edition since the first one in 2021, next year’s festival will take place in its now well-established home of Kelham Island, where Get Together’s multi-venue format offers value and convenience to festival goers, providing them with a unique chance to experience a number of incredible performances, food, drinks, exhibitions and other events throughout the day. In the years since its inception, the festival has become a key part of Sheffield’s music scene and innovative approach to developing and showcasing both established and emerging talent.

In addition to seven stages of live music and late night DJ sets, the festival will once again bring together the very best independent food and drink, with a huge selection of street food specially curated by Peddler, while Kelham Island Brewery will welcome some of the best breweries in the country for The Kelham Beer Mile.

“I can’t believe it’s been 5 years already! We’ve had some amazing artists play since we started the festival, and it’s wonderful to see artists who have played previously come back to headline. When English Teacher first played in 2022 the room was packed and jumping. After the incredible year they’ve had it’ll be a true Get Together moment to see them close our main stage” says Get Together founder Kieran Crosby, “There’s so much more in the pipeline too – we’re going big for our birthday! See you in Kelham.”

The full list of artists announced today can be seen on the poster below :-

Get Together will announce additional artists, workshops, art installations, food offerings, The Kelham beer mile lineup & more over the coming months..

Tickets on sale now HERE

