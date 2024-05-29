News

GIFT Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Song “Going In Circles” Illuminator Due Out August 23 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Dana Trippe

Brooklyn-based psych-rock quintet GIFT have announced a new album, Illuminator, and shared a new song from it, “Going In Circles,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Illuminator is due out August 23 via Captured Tracks. Check out “Going in Circles” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Illuminator is the band’s sophomore album and first for Captured Tracks. It follows their 2022 debut, Momentary Presence, released via Dedstrange. The album includes “Wish Me Away,” a new song GIFT shared in April via a music video. “Wish Me Away” was one of our Songs of the Week.

GIFT features vocalist/guitarist TJ Freda, multi-instrumentalists Jessica Gurewitz and Justin Hrabovsky, drummer Gabe Camarano, and bassist Kallan Campbell.

Freda had this to say about “Going In Circles” in a press release: “This was the first song I wrote for Illuminator that helped me realize the direction of the album. I wrote the chorus while passively playing guitar and rushed to record the idea. At that moment, something clicked and I realized where the album was going. At our shows from the Momentary Presence tour, people would stand in the crowd wide-eyed without moving. We wanted to get people moving with the new album, so we were really inspired by bands like Primal Scream, Oasis, and Massive Attack. It’s our psych-rock tribute to U.K. rave culture in the ’90s.

“The song is about the endless cycle of a relationship, the back and forth in both euphoria and doubt. The chorus “I never told you why’ is about never being able to say how you really feel, not having closure and the cycle continuing.”

Of the new album as a whole, Freda says: “We had a lot more confidence going in. The main goal was to take a big swing, embrace the pop sounds we love and clear the mist and clouds surrounding the last record to make it a lot punchier.”

Illuminator Tracklist:

1. Wish Me Away

2. Light Runner

3. To The Stars and Back

4. Going In Circles

5. It’s All Too Fast

6. Falling Down

7. Destination Illumination

8. Later

9. Glow

10 Water In My Lungs

11 Milestones

GIFT Tour Dates: June 13 - Permanent Records - Los Angeles, CA

June 14 - Genghis Cohen - Los Angeles, CA

July 28 - Boston, MA - Nice, A Fest (w. Vundabar, Palehound, Pile and more)

Sept 13 - Troy, NY - No Fun (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 14 - Boston, MA - Rockwell (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 15 - Portland, ME - Oxbow Brewing (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 17 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase (w. Fantasy Of A Broken Heart)

Sept 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (w. Catcher, Public Circuit) *Record Release Show*

Sept 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

Sept 22 - Washington, DC - DC9

Sept 25 - Chicago, IL - Scuba’s

Oct 15 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms (w. BODEGA)

Oct 16 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (w. BODEGA)

Oct 17 - Glasgow, UK - Room 2 (w. BODEGA)

Oct 18 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny (w. BODEGA)

Oct 19 - Cardiff, UL - Sŵn Fest

Oct 21 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2 (w. BODEGA)

Oct 22 - Sheffield, UK - Crookes Social Club (w. BODEGA)

Oct 23 - Bristol, UK - Lantern Hall (w. BODEGA)

Oct 24 - London, UK - Earth Hall (w. BODEGA)

