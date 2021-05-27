News

All





Girl Ray Share “Midsommar”-Inspired Video for Hot Chip-Produced New Song “Give Me Your Love” Single Out Now via Moshi Moshi; Produced by Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip

Photography by Alex Cantouris



North London trio Girl Ray have shared a brand new song, the near eight-minute long “Give Me Your Love,” via a video for it. Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip produced the song and it definitely sports a more dance club-ready vibe and a Hot Chip influence. The video is inspired by the film Midsommar (or specifically, it’s described as “a queer Midsommar Night’s Dream”). Watch the Alex Cantouris-directed video below.

Girl Ray features Poppy Hankin (guitar/vocals), Iris McConnell (drums), and Sophie Moss (bass). Their last album, Girl, was their sophomore album and came out in 2019 via Moshi Moshi.

Hankin had this to say about the song in a press release: “We worked on this song with Al Doyle and Joe Goddard from Hot Chip in their studio off Brick Lane in London. We had one day left with them, so thought we’d unearth an old demo of a slightly house-leaning song I’d been working on a few months before. It had a really loose structure but the feel of the chords was good so we decided to try fleshing it out. It was a really long day filled with a lot of playing around with the mountains of synths that fill their studio. Sections became longer… steel drums were added (along with some wonky backing vocals) and eventually it started taking shape. With all the awfulness of 2020 in our heads—it was important to us that it sounded optimistic and hopeful; a song for future summers where people can dance and enjoy music together once again.”

About the video, McConnell and Moss added: “We teamed up with our good friend and amazing director Alex Cantouris for another intricate and somewhat ambiguous love spectacle. Though this time we thought that eight minutes of us acting would probably be unwatchable, so decided to get some professionals involved to deal with the main plot. What started off as a story about a woman having fun at a party, somehow soon turned into a romantic take on Midsommar, without the death and magic mushrooms. A queer Midsommar Night’s Dream if you will. We had the best time making it, and discovered a new found love for the Kent countryside (even though one of the shoot days was literally the windiest day of the year).”

In 2020 we posted a mini-documentary on Girl Ray, where we visited their home studio. Watch the James Loveday-directed film here.

Also read our My Firsts interview with the band from 2019.

Girl was the follow-up to their cleverly titled 2017-released debut album, Earl Grey (it was our Album of the Week and #3 on our Top 15 Debut Albums of 2017 list).

Read our Pleased to Meet You interview with Girl Ray and check out our exclusive photo shoot with the band.

Girl Ray Tour Dates:

Ypisrock Festival, Sicily, Italy - 7th August

Doune The Rabbit Hole, Scotland, UK - 15th August

End of The Road Festival, Wiltshire, UK - 3rd Sept

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.