Girl Scout Returns With New Single “I Just Needed You To Know” On Tour With Alvvays In The UK & Europe This Summer

Photography by Press Shot

Swedish indie band Girl Scout is back and sounding more expansive than ever with their electrifying new single “I Just Needed You to Know.” It’s an explosive return and their first new material since their acclaimed 2023 debut EPs, and it shows the band pushing in new directions.

The song sounds huge, and was mixed by the renowned Alex Farrar, known for his work with Wednesday, Indigo De Souza, and Hotline TNT. With its infectious ‘90s alt-rock vibes, explosive guitars, and a soaring chorus, this sounds like Girl Scout version 2.0.

They’ll be playing it live on their upcoming UK & European tour, where they’ll be joining Alvvays as well as headlining numerous shows and festivals.

“‘I Just Needed You To Know’ was birthed during a spontaneous jam session in the middle of rehearsing for tour,” says vocalist/guitarist Emma Jansson. “Starting with Viktor toying with the opening riff, almost the entire song was just the band playing in a room with the mics rolling. We wanted the raw energy of the song to remain, so not much has been done to it.”

“The phrase “it is what it is” is one that I hear a lot amongst the older generations,” she adds about the lyrical side of the song. “To me, it feels like a way to avoid acknowledging hard times or difficult feelings. It’s such a stifling phrase. What if that’s not enough? What if I want more than to grit my teeth and move on? I think there is a clear generational divide when it comes to the language surrounding mental health, and the willingness to understand the causes behind it.”



SUMMER 2024 UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES

May 20 - Portsmouth, Edge of The Wedge ^

May 21 - Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge ^

May 22 - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s ^

May 23 - Manchester, Deaf Institute Lodge ^

May 24 - Bearded Theory Festival, Walton-Upon-Trent !

May 25 - Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol !

May 26 - Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham !

May 28 - London, The Lexington ^

June 22 - Bristol, SWX *

June 23 - Manchester, Ritz *

June 24 - Glasgow, O2 Academy *

June 26 - London, Troxy *

June 27 - Brighton, Chalk *

June 29 - Siren’s Call Festival, Luxembourg !

July 1 - Laval, La Fosse ^

July 2 - Paris, Elysee Montmartre *

July 3 - Amsterdam, Paradiso *

July 4 - Hamburg, Grünspan *

July 5 - Bochum Total Festival, Bochum !

July 7 - Berlin, Huxley’s *

July 8 - Heidelberg, Karlstorbahnhof *

July 9 - Magnolia Summer Festival, Milan !

July 10 - Bologna, Bonsai Garden *

* With Alvvays

^ Headlining

! Festival Date

